Highlights: Rajasthan Congress too ready to oppose Kisan Bill

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara announced

Congress changed strategy after Section 144 was implemented in 11 districts of the state

No more than five Congress workers will gather in protest

Orders were given to perform with the workers of the first district, block level

Jaipur

Keeping in mind the increasing corona infection in the state, orders have been issued to apply Section 144 in the state. Under this, now more than five people will not be able to congregate in 11 districts of the state. So the Rajasthan Congress, which had announced to protest on the streets about the farmers bill a day earlier, is also going to change its strategy. According to the information received, now the protest in all the districts against the agricultural ordinances will now be symbolic. Also, no more than five Congress workers will gather in the protest.

Decided to take to the streets a day before

According to the information received, a decision was taken to take to the streets a day before the Congress in the state to protest against the new farmer bill brought by the Central Government. The announcement was made by PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in a press conference, which had earlier been ordered to hold demonstrations with district, block level activists, but now after the decision taken by the government due to late night Corona infection, the strategy is now It has been decided to change.

Display date not yet set

However, the President of the State Congress Committee, Govind Singh Dotasara has announced to oppose the Farmers Bill in the state. But the date has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, talk about symbolic protest is also coming out. According to the information received, the Congress workers will register their protest by burning copies of the agricultural bill brought by the central government.

Demonstration outside central offices in Jaipur

According to the information received, there is talk of demonstrating outside the Income Tax Office, ED or CBI office in the capital Jaipur in protest against the farmers bill. However, now it has been asked to keep in mind that not more than five people should gather in one place. In such a situation, experts say that this protest is now a big challenge for the Rajasthan Congress.