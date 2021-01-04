Highlights: Mock drill to watch police vigilance in the district

Notice of terrorist entering the oil depot issued from headquarters

Police alert on information, intensive search operation in the city on National Highway

Bharatpur

Information was issued by the district police headquarters in Bharatpur of the state that a terrorist has entered the oil depot. After this, the police were deployed at all intersections on the National Highway. All vehicles started checking, after which people were also surprised to see the intensive search by the police. Actually it was a mock drill. It was the effort of the police officers that if there is a terrorist attack at any time, then how much police of the district are ready. Police vigilance was seen during a mock drill at the oil depot of Indian Oil on Mathura Highway.

Rajasthan: Happy! Now less than 50 corona patients in all districts except Jaipur, total figure 502

Police reached the notice of the suspect’s entry

Sub Inspector Abhijeet Kumar of Mathura Gate police station said that the information about the entry of a suspicious person into the oil depot was received from the district police headquarters. An intensive search operation has been started on this. During this, the police showed complete seriousness. Suddenly, people were also surprised to find such a search by the police. At the same time, information was stirred among the security forces.

Bharatpur: Police used to rob two miscreants of the infamous gang on the Haryana-Rajasthan highway

Policemen engaged in vehicle checking

During the ongoing drill drill at the oil depot, officials were suddenly informed that some terrorists have entered the oil depot. Police and administration officials immediately reached the spot and reviewed it. The police in the district were immediately directed for intensive search. On this, police forces and officers posted at every intersection and started checking all the vehicles passing through there.