Highlights: Police of 3 states lying behind the notorious dacoit of Chambal

For the last 2 months, Dholpur, Karauli and Madhya Pradesh police of Rajasthan are searching

A reward of one and a half lakh rupees shot a policeman in an encounter 2 months ago

The encounter took place again on Sunday night during extortion recovery

Dholpur

The notorious dacoit dacoit Keshav Gurjar, who was a victim of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and UP police, could be caught soon. Even after absconding in a police encounter the previous day, the police has been running a search operation continuously. According to the information received, police have been searching for Keshav Gurjar in the ravines of Chambal last night. According to information received from police sources, the police looking for Keshav Gurjar gang has also found a success. Dasyu Keshav Gurjar Gang is in the hands of a member police. In this case, Dholpur police has got late night success. Police said that Dasu Devendra Gurjar from the forest of Babu Maharaj got the police in an injured state. Police say Dasu Devendra was shot in the leg during the encounter on Monday.

Bandit Devendra was discovered by bloodstains

According to information received from police sources, on Monday, during the police encounter, the dacoit Keshav and his two accomplices were shot. However, during that time all the dacoits, including Keshav Gurjar, escaped from there, in search of them, the police conducted an overnight search operation. During this time, the police got this success. Dasu Devendra Gurjar is now under police custody. At the same time, he has also confirmed that Dasyu Keshav and Sheesharam were shot in the encounter on Monday. According to the information received, the police discovered Dasu Devendra Gurjar on the basis of traces of blood in the search operation last night.

Keshav Gurjar was absconding on Monday

Let us tell you that the police had received information that the dacoit Keshav Gurjar is going to reach Puguli village to stop the GSS construction work. In such a situation, as soon as the dacoit reached the village to show extortion, he tried to catch the police, who was already laying a trap. But during this time, Keshav Gurjar Gang started firing. In response, firing was also done by the police. Therefore, three people of the dacoit gang were shot during this period. But Keshav Gurjar and his companions, taking advantage of the darkness, escaped by jumping into a drain built on the support of GSS.

Drones are being monitored, Dasyu Devendra is also being interrogated

According to the information received, the search operation has still been continued by the police. Since the police have now got a member of their gang, the police officer has started questioning the dacoit Devendra. SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat says that drones are also being searched by drones in the forests of Chambal. Now the police operation will continue till both are caught.

Encounter also took place two months ago

Let us tell you that the Dholpur police has faced the dacoit Keshav Gurjar once before. About 2 months ago, he had an encounter with the police, which went on to dacoit Keshav Gurjar. In this, a constable was shot and injured by the gang of dacoits. In the past, Dang has also threatened the dacoit gang several times to stop development work in the area. At the same time, Dholpur SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat has expressed the possibility of arresting the dacoit Keshav Gurjar soon.