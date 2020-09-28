Voting continues on 947 posts of sarpanch in Rajasthan. In the first phase of panchayat elections, more than 31 lakh voters will use their vote today. This time the voting time has also been increased by one hour in view of the Corona period. Voting has started at 7:30 this morning, and votes will be held until 5:30 pm. Special attention will be given to social distancing at polling stations.

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2020 Live Updates:

Sanitization and masks have also been arranged at polling stations. It is to be known that this time elections will be held in four stages. The first phase started today from 28 September. While the second phase will be on 4 October, the third phase will be on 6 October and the fourth phase will be on 10 October. With the announcement of elections, the code of conduct was implemented in the state.

Please tell that the Panchayat elections were to be held in April, which were postponed due to Corona. These elections were extended by 15 October by the court. Keeping the corona in mind, the number of voters at polling stations has been reduced from 1100 to 900. Simultaneously, the number of polling stations has also been increased. Earlier, elections of Panch and Sarpanch in 7463 Gram Panchayats of the state have been conducted by the State Election Commission in the months of January and March. After this elections were to be held in 3861 gram panchayats. Of these, 13 gram panchayats were fully and partially included in the municipal area. After this, there will be general elections on 3848 gram panchayats.