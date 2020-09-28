Jaipur: Voting for the election of Panch and Sarpanches in 947 gram panchayats in Rajasthan began on Monday morning. As of 10 am, 19.10 percent voters exercised their franchise.

State Election Commission sources said that in the first phase there are more than 31.95 lakh voters in 947 gram panchayats. Polling started at 7:30 am and will run till 5.30 pm. After that the votes will be counted.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that the voting is peaceful. The guidelines related to corona virus infection will be completely followed during the voting. It is mandatory for voters to wear masks during voting. Arrangements have been made to maintain social distancing at polling booths.

At the same time, elections of 55 Gram Panchayats of Saradha and Gogunda Panchayat Committees of Udupar have been postponed due to violent protests in the area.

