All the 947 gram panchayats of the first phase will hold elections for sarpanch and panch posts in the state on Monday. For this, voting will be done from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, in which the rural people will elect their government. Strong security arrangements have been made in polling places. Also, strict instructions have been given to follow all the health protocols in view of the Corona period.

Update @ 10.30 Am: Voting in 97 Gram Panchayats of 9 Panchayat Samiti in Jodhpur

Elections are being held in 97 gram panchayats in the first phase of the 9 panchayat samitis of Jodhpur district today. Voting is going on today in these 9 Panchayat Samithi Aau, Bawdi, Chamu, Dechu, Lohawat, Mandore, Keru, Phalodi and Shekhala. Strong security arrangements have been made in polling places.

Update @ 9.30 Am: Polling will be held in 70 Gram Panchayats of 3 Panchayat Samitis in Jaipur

Talking about the capital Jaipur, there will be voting in the typhoon, Kishangarh-Renwal and Phagi Panchayat committees. There are 464 candidates for sarpanch and 906 for ward panch in the first phase.