Jaipur

The second phase of choosing the village government has begun. Polling is to be held in 90 Gram Panchayats of 4 Panchayat Samiti of Jaipur on Saturday. In this, 3 lakh 53 thousand 933 voters will elect their government. There will be voting in three panchayat committee area panchayats in Dausa in Bezupada, Sikrai and Nangal Rajawatan. Let me tell you that in 1028 gram panchayats of Rajasthan, voting has started for sarpanch posts.

Update @ 12.10 PM: Nearly 20 percent turnout in Jaipur

According to the latest data, about 20 percent polling has been held so far in Panchayat Samitis in the capital Jaipur. Polling has been held so far in Madhorajpura at 17.50 percent with 17.29 in Dudu, 19.90 in Bassi and 18.27 in Jobner.

Updates @ 12.00 PM: 20 percent turnout

According to the information received so far, the voting process continues with the Sarpanch voting in 1028 gram panchayats. So far 20 percent voting has been done. Results can continue till late in the night. Polling will be held from 5.30 pm.

Updates @ 11.56 PM: Election in Sapau Panchayat Committee of Dhaulpur

Here on Saturday, villagers will decide to form their government in the Sapau Panchayat Committee of Dholpur. There is an election in 17 gram panchayats, where elections will be held after taking care of social distancing. A chalk-round arrangement has also been made for elections.

Updates @ 11.00 AM: Boycott in three panchayats in Dausa

Dausa will go to polls in Bezupada, Sikrai and Nangal Rajawatan. Elections are being boycotted in Gagwana, Balahedi and Tudiana panchayats. This is because the villagers are angry with the removal from Mahuva and adding it to Bezupada.

Update @ 10.00 AM: Elections in these Panchayat Samitis of Jaipur

Let us tell you that in the 90 gram panchayats of Jaipur, voting is going on in the second phase.

In this, 103 polling stations have been set up for 19 gram panchayats in Dudu, of which 75 thousand 872 are voters. At the same time, 108 polling stations have been set up in 22 gram panchayats in Jobner. In this 82 thousand 61 voters will decide to elect their government. 1.29 lakh voters in 203 polling stations of 30 gram panchayats of Bassi and 66,679 voters in 99 polling stations of 19 gram panchayats of Madhorajpura will exercise their right.