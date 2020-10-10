The last phase of the ongoing panchayat elections in the state is on Saturday. Polling for this fourth and final phase has started from 7.30 am. Polling is being held for the posts of Panch Sarpanchs in 897 gram panchayats in the fourth phase. There are a total of 30,56,742 voters in this phase. There are 4,629 candidates for the post of sarpanch. Let us tell you that 26 sarpanches have already been elected unopposed.



Update @ 11.00 AM: Jaipur Panchayat Samiti has maximum 21 percent polling

According to the information received, voting started on scheduled time in Chaksu, Tunga, Shahpura and Sambhar Panchayat committees of Jaipur district. Among the 107 gram panchayats here, the voting for Panch Sarpanch was more than 21 percent till 10 am. There was 21.12 percent voting in Chaksu, 17.68 in Tunga, 20.76 in Shahpura and 18.75 percent in Sambharlake.

Update @ 10.30 AM: Voting in four panchayat committees of Jaipur

Polling will be held on Saturday for the Chaksu, Tunga, Shahpura and Sambharlake panchayat committees of Jaipur district. There will be voting for the election of Panch and Sarpanch in 107 gram panchayats. The district administration has made a roundabout system for the election. Along with this, the cradle of the Kovid Guideline is also being taken care of. In these panchayat samitis, a total of 750 candidates have been fielded for the post of sarpanch and 1482 for ward panch.