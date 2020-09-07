Viral Video: Video of 5 nurses from Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s village Gursar Modia viral, allegations of molestation

The State Election Commission of Rajasthan announced on Monday the election of panch and sarpanches in four phases in the remaining 3848 gram panchayats. The election process will begin on the 16th of this month and the first phase of voting will take place on 28 September. According to the program released by the State Election Commission, voting will be held on September 28, October 3, October 6 and October 10 in a total of 35968 wards in 3848 gram panchayats.The Commission has said that in view of Corona virus infection, the Commission has decided to keep the number of voters at 900 in place of 1100 in each polling station. Along with this, it has been increased by one hour from seven in the morning to half past five in the evening in which the voters will be able to vote, keeping the rule of keeping distance from each other.The State Election Commission has said that according to the information provided by the Home Department and the Director General of Police in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Commission has decided to conduct general elections of Panch and Sarpanch in four remaining phases in the remaining 3848 Gram Panchayats. . It will start from September 16 when the public information of elections will be released in the first phase.The remaining districts of the state where elections are to be held in the remaining Gram Panchayats include Ganganagar, Dholpur, Dausa, Churu, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Barmer, Baran, Alwar, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Sikar and Udaipur. The commission has said that with the end of the election process of these 3848 gram panchayats of Panchayati Raj institutions, the election of sarpanches and panches of all gram panchayats of the state will be completed. Separate announcement will be made for the election of Zilla Parishad members and Panchayat Samiti members of Panchayati Raj Institutions. It is noteworthy that due to the matter of restructuring and reorganization of panchayats in the state, and after the lockdown, elections have not been held in many gram panchayats yet.