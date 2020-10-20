Highlights: Kovid-19 killed at Barmer Post Office in Sarhad after section 370 is removed

Pakistan letters and parcels are not able to cross the border

Barmer Post Office awaits restoration of relations from across the border

Thousands of families and relatives of Hind and Sindh upset due to ban on post and parcel service

Barmer

Due to the nefarious activities of Pakistan, the first thar express was closed. At the same time, it is becoming difficult for some families living in the two countries to contact each other. Yes, it is because now the Barmer Post Office is also waiting to restore relations from across the border and recover from the Corona crisis. Let us tell you that since the removal of Section 370 in Kashmir, the post and parcel service from Pakistan across the border has been banned. Also, due to Kovid-19, this problem has increased further, hence the Barmer Post Office is now facing double whammy.

Awaiting relationship

Barmer Principal Post Office Superintendent Uday Seju says that after the removal of Section 370, the contact between the people of India and Pakistan has almost collapsed. After the closure of the Thar Express, the postal and parcel have also stopped from here. In such a situation where people across the country are fighting to overcome the epidemic of Kovid-19. The other aspect of it is that 0 border barmer post office is looking at the restoration of India-Pakistan relations along with Kovid-19. So that once again thousands of families can get together through letters.

Being of bread and daughter

According to experts, in the border areas of Barmer, thousands of families have bread and daughter’s relation with Sindh. In such a situation, the Thar Express running here was a very important link. After he stopped and then there was a crisis of corona, which completed the right task. Now the relationship is being awaited at the border post office border. It is being told that due to both these problems many families are upset.