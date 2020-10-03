Highlights: Pak and ISI agents caught hold in Kota

In Kota city of Rajasthan, security agencies lost their senses on Saturday. A Pakistan ISI agent has been arrested from the Army area on Jaipur Military Intelligence input. The arrested youth is being questioned by the CID, ATS, SIB technical teams and the technical team of Kota Police. It is being told that the 21-year-old arrested person is a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, who works as a carpenter.

Was connected to Pakistan’s WhatsApp group

According to the information received so far, the accused is connected on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook in Pakistan and information about regular activations has also been received. It has also been reported that while working in the Army area and station area, the photos and videos of here were sent to Pakistan on social media. Through WhatsApp calling, video calling and chatting, Pakistan is being communicated.

Was doing carpenter’s work in Bikaner Military Station

According to sources, recently the accused youth has also worked as a carpenter in Bikaner Military Station. Here, this was discussed with Kota City SP Gaurav Yadav, then he said that more will soon update in this matter. At the same time, the technical team of CID, ATS, SIB and the Kota Police are still questioning this person.