Where the preparations for Panchayat elections in the state are seen in full swing. At the same time, the cadets are trying to win in many ways. The news is from Bhilwara. The sensation related to the panchayat elections has been revealed here In fact, on Tuesday, Bhilwara Excise Department has caught a container by breaking the blockade on Chittorgarh National Raj Marg (nation highway rajasthan), revealing carrying 1325 Haryana-made expensive English liquor worth Rs 1 crore. According to the information received, the driver absconded from the spot while proceeding on behalf of the team. It is being told that this liquor was brought to the voters for distribution in the panchayat elections.

Information was received from Mukhbir

District Excise Officer Mukesh Devpura said that the blockade was imposed on Bhilwara bypass on NH 79 (NH-79) on the instructions of Excise Commissioner Jogaram. During this, on the information of Mukhbir, a Nagaland contender no. NL.01 Q8610 halted. The Kantner driver fled the Kantner on seeing the team.

Many expensive brands are also included.

According to the information received from the Excise Department, when the search of the contanner was done, the Haryana-made liquor of different price brands was found in it. 1325 boxes were recovered in Kantner with a market value of about Rs 1 crore. According to the information received, this liquor was brought for the Panchayat elections being held in the state. There were also seven brands of expensive liquor in this container including the Royal Challenge Royal Steg Royal Green Make Doll Number One.

Elections are held in 125 gram panchayats of Bhilwara district

District Excise Officer Mukesh Devpura said that under the leadership of Assistant Excise Officer Mahipal Singh, the officer Ram Gopal Gurjar and Excise Inspector Ashish Sharma carried out this action. Let us tell you that elections for Panch and Sarpanch are going to be held in 125 gram panchayats of Bhilwara district. There is no denying the possibility that this alcohol was to be used to woo voters in elections.