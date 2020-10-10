new Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused law and order in Rajasthan of collapsing. Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Either Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should resign or he should try to improve his government”. Also said that Rahul Gandhi should go to district after district instead of visiting India.

Let us tell you that a priest was allegedly set on fire in a land dispute in Karauli district of Rajasthan. After this, he died during treatment in a hospital. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has demanded immediate action from the state government, calling it a very serious matter.

The Union Minister while addressing the media said that the law and order in Rajasthan is at a standstill. Nowhere does the law exist. He alleged that even Gehlot government is not doing anything on incidents like rape in the state.

before this Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Had tweeted that the murder of Babulal Vaishnavji in Sapotra is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, such acts have no place in civilized society. The state government is with the bereaved family in this sad time. The main accused of the incident has been arrested and action is on. The culprits will not be spared.

At the same time, before Rajasthan Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje The tweet also targeted the Gehlot government. He wrote ‘One thing is clear that no one is safe in Rajasthan, children, old people, women and businessmen’. He tweeted one after another condemning the incident. In which he wrote, ‘The more condemnation of the case of burning the priest of the temple alive in Sapotra in Karauli district, the more it is to be grieved, the less.

Also wrote, ‘With the speed of crime in Rajasthan, one thing is clear from this that no women, children, old people, Dalits, businessmen are safe here. The Congress government of the state should now abandon its deep slumber and get strict punishment to the culprits and bring justice to the family immediately.

