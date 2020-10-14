The rebellion in the Rajasthan Congress has not cooled down yet. Now senior Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa has alleged that neither the Dalit MLAs are heard nor the employees are heard in the government. Bairava said that Dalits do not work in Ashok Gehlot government. The Brahmin ministers sitting in the government do not work for Dalits. He even said that Mali voters of CM Gehlot’s caste did not vote for Congress in the assembly elections. The Gurjars voted for the Congress. Pilot also got me votes so I respect him.

Bairava said that when the pilot revolted four months ago, we stayed in the hotel with Gehlot to save the government. The pilot got me the votes of the Gujjars, yet I stayed with Gehlot. He said that the pilot owes me a lot. I won with the votes of the Gurjars, the Malis did not vote at all.

Bairwa, who became MLA for the fourth time, said that I spoke to other Dalit MLAs, including senior MLA Parasram Mordia, who has won the elections six times, and everyone said that our work is not being done in the government.

Bairava has said that whenever I give any paper for the work of Dalits, it is not work. Just four transfers were given in the Health Department itself, of which one was a Brahmin and 3 were Dalits. Seeing the name of the Brahmin, he was transferred, while the three Dalits were not transferred.

He said that Rahul Gandhi says that BJP does not consider Dalits and minorities as human beings, but here too what is the condition in the Congress government. Bairava has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi in this regard. The MLA questioning his government is exposing the party’s infighting in the state once. About four months ago, the revolt of the Sachin Pilot camp came to a halt after the intervention of the Congress high command.