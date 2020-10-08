Highlights: Corona is growing rapidly in Jodhpur

Amidst Corona crisis, a young man showed negligence at the airport in Jodhpur

Corona positive youth reached airport, trying to go to Bengaluru

Raatnada police station stopped the passenger at the airport

Jodhpur

In the state of Jaipur and Jodhpur districts, the infection of corona is spreading rapidly. Meanwhile, shocking news has emerged. A man, who was Corona positive, was stopped from traveling by the police at Jodhpur Airport here. According to the information received, this person, despite being corona positive, was going to clear the Bangalore flight from here.

Rajasthan corona update: Corona positive figures crossed 1.50, capital Jaipur record 473 infected

The young man was running at home quarantine

According to the information received, this Corona positive youth was trying to travel to Bangalore by Indigo flight. At the same time, this young man was home quarantined after being corona positive a few days ago. But even before the young man boarded the flight, the police from the Ratanada police station stopped him from traveling.

Gehlot government’s stern attitude in Dungarpur violence, investigation handed over to Home Secretary, know what will happen next

A corona positive woman arrived at the airport yesterday too

Let us tell you that where the corona on the state and Jodhpur is breaking havoc. At the same time, the negligence of the people about it has also come to the fore. It has been learned that earlier a woman also reached the airport after being corona positive. Let us tell you that after the report on Wednesday in the state, 22501 corona infected in Jodhpur have been found.