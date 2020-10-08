After the panchayat elections in Rajasthan, it has now been decided to conduct the body elections (Rajasthan nagar nigam chunav) in the month of October. After the Rajasthan High Court, now the Supreme Court (rajasthan) The Gehlot government has not been relieved in the matter of postponing the civic elections. In this case, while giving an important decision on Thursday, it is said that in the elections of all the newly formed 6 municipal corporations of the capital Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota district, on October 31, at the same time. The High Court has upheld the conduct of the elections. The court has refused to postpone the elections for six months, rejecting the SLP of the state government. In such a situation, it can be said that the Gehlot government should also be asked by the Supreme Court. There is no relief in this case.

Let us tell you that in this case, where the Supreme Court has rejected the application to postpone the elections. After getting orders from the Supreme Court, the State Election Commission has stepped up the preparations for the election. However, the Supreme Court said that the Election Commission is allowed to go to the High Court if it goes beyond 31 October. In this regard, the government must first tell the court.

Elections were to be held in 2019 only

Let us tell you that elections were to be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations by October 2019, but the state government had divided the three municipal corporations. Under this rules, the State Election Commission took another six months. After this, the date of election was fixed on 5 April 2020, but due to Corona, the High Court deferred the election for 6 weeks on the application of the State Government. After this, there was a request from the state government to postpone the election for six months by putting a fresh application, but this time the court rejected it. Therefore, the government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court in this case, which has also been rejected by the court.