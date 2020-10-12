Highlights: Corona infected are increasing rapidly in the state

The number of infected in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner is continuously increasing

The most corona infected in the capital Jaipur

Now the number of fast recoverers is also increasing

Jaipur

The speed of Corona in Rajasthan has not stopped. There is still a continuation of more than 2000 infectives. At the same time, in the three districts of the state, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner, more than 300 corona are still found infected. However, if we see the new trend, then the number of people recovering fast is increasing. At the same time, the speed has doubled to one and a half times. According to Sunday’s data, 2144 new infections have been detected.

This is the report of districts

389 cases have been reported in Jaipur, 346 in Bikaner and 303 in Jodhpur. Similarly, 96 in Ajmer, 152 in Alwar, 46 in Bharatpur, 42 in Bhilwara, 23 in Baran, 100 in Kota, 13 in Bundi, 26 in Chittorgarh, 37 in Churu, 13 in Dausa, 3 in Dhaulpur, Banswara and Barmer. 9, 77 in Dungarpur, 69 infected cases in Ganganagar. 18 in Hanumangarh, 14 in Jaisalmer, 66 in Jalore, 12 in Jhalawar, 7 in Jhunjhunu, 2 in Karauli, 54 in Nagaur, 24 in Pali, 1 in Pali, 1 in Pratapgarh, 15 in Rajsamand, 3 in Sawaimadhopur, 35 in Sikar, Sirohi. 15 cases were reported in Tonk, 33 in Udaipur and 92 in Udaipur.

Corona positive across one and a half million so far

The number of total corona positive infections in the state increased to 1,54,052 by Sunday night. At the same time the number of dead has reached 1650. The capital Jaipur remains the most vulnerable to infection in the state. So far, 26147 patients have been found here. After this, Jodhpur is in second place. On the other hand, due to the fast growing corona patients in Bikaner, the total number has reached 9197 here.