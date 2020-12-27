Highlights: Khinvsar MLA Narayan Singh Beniwal’s Fortuner car collided with pickup on the highway

MLA Beniwal injured during accident, was present in vehicle

The other four five people were also present in the car

Alwar

On returning from the ongoing farmers movement on the Shahjahanpur border in Alwar district, Khivansar became an accident of MLA Narayan Singh Beniwal. His Fortuner car collided with a pickup on the highway. MLA Narayan Beniwal and his companions were also injured in a Fortuner vehicle accident in front of the highway Tajpari Hotel. Those present after the incident have taken the injured to the hospital. From here, he has been admitted to Kailash Hospital in Bahrod.

Five people injured including Beniwal were present in the vehicle

The other four five people in the vehicle were also injured, who received minor injuries. Thankfully, the airbags of the vehicle opened, leaving MLA Narayan Beniwal and his other companions as well. The front of the Fortuner vehicle in the accident has been completely damaged. It is being told that this incident happened while returning from the peasant movement in Shahjahanpur.

A large number of supporters reached the hospital

According to the information received, a large number of supporters of Hanuman Beniwal have gathered outside Kailash Hospital after the information of this accident. Here the police have got the vehicles on the side after the accident. Significantly, due to the jam on the highway, MLA Narayan Beniwal was returning. Yesterday MLA Hanuman had come to join Beniwal’s movement and now he was returning today on Sunday when the accident happened. Bahrod police station officer Vinod Sankhan told that while returning from Shahjahanpur border, the car of Khivansar MLA Narayan Beniwal had become an accident. After this, the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

