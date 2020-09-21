Highlights: Business circles will protest against farmers policies in Rajasthan today

There will be a protest against the Agriculture Ordinance brought by the Center

247 grain mandis in Rajasthan will not work

Expected to impact the functioning of about 600 crores rupees

Jaipur

All over the country where farmers are opposing the new agricultural ordinances. On the other hand, on Monday, the grain markets will be closed by the trade union in protest against it in Rajasthan. Following the decision taken by Rajasthan Foodstuffs Trade Association and various farmers associations, all 247 grain mandis will not be functioning in the state today. Experts say that this will affect the business of 600 crore rupees in the state.

Strategy will be made

According to the information received, the organizations of the grain markets say that a meeting will be called again on September 23 to protest the policies of the Central Government. Where there will be a brainstorm on the strategy ahead. On the other hand, the mandi businessman said that if the bill is not reconsidered, the protests will continue.

Congress will oppose agriculture ordinance under Dotasara’s leadership

Where on one side there will be opposition from the mandis. At the same time, politics has also intensified. The bugle will be blown by the Congress on Monday to protest against the Agriculture Ordinance. Due to this, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara will submit a memorandum to the District Collector at 11 am. After the implementation of Section 144 in 11 districts, it will also be the task of submitting memorandum to the administrative authorities. During this time, protests will also be held in front of the central offices.