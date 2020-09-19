In Rajasthan, the corona infection is steadily increasing. According to the last report on Friday, 1817 patients have been confirmed of total new corona infections in Rajasthan. Every month new records are coming out in the state with increasing corona patients every month. Here CM Gehlot has instructed the administration to bring transparency in the corona figures.Important decision was taken by the state government to mentally strengthen the corona patients of the state. Under this, the families of the Corona patients will now be able to feed them home food. However, family members will have to follow all health protocols including PPE kits.

Update @ 9.30 Am: Corona report will now be released again

Instructions have been given by CM Gehlot to start releasing the recently closed local corona report in the state. Giving instructions, CM Gehlot said that transparency should be maintained in Corona figures.

Update @ 9.00 Am: Corona records broken again in state, 1817 patients arrived

New records of Korana are starting to appear daily in Rajasthan. Talking about the capital city of Jaipur, the number of corona positives is continuously coming here. Due to which the danger is increasing. Jaipur has the highest number of 333 confirmed patients and Jodhpur 301.