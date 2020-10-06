Polling for the third phase of panchayat elections has started in the state today. Voting is going on today in three Panchayat Samitis in the capital Jaipur. These include Kotputli and Jamavaramgarh. At the same time, there is a wave of mourning with the death of senior Congress leader and Saradha MLA Kailash Trivedi. Here Sir Sanghchalak of RSS Mohan Bhagwat will be in Kota today. He will participate in the program of the Indian Farmers Union here. The news of 11 ISS and IPS transfers on Monday late night is also in the news.



Update @ 10.40 Am: RSS’s RSS head Mohan Bhagwat will be in Kota today

RSS’s RSS head Sangh Mohan Bhagwat will be in the state on Tuesday. He will address the program of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh here. During this, Bhagwat Dattopant Thengadi centenary centenary closing ceremony will also be included. Under the program, a meeting of the National Executive of the Indian Farmers Union will also be held, in which issues related to farmers will be raised.

Update @ 10.00 Am: Senior Congress leader and Saradha MLA Kailash Trivedi dies

Congress veteran Kailash Trivedi, who was elected 3 times MLA from Sahada Assembly constituency, died on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He breathed his last at Gurugram Medanta Hospital. After his death, there has been a wave of mourning in the political arena of the state. Many leaders including CM Ashok Gehlot, Medical Minister Raghu Sharma, Lok Sabha Speaker CP Joshi have expressed grief over his death.

Update @ 9.40 Am: Dungarpur Collector falls, SP also changed

Collector Kanaram, who could not control the Dungarpur nuisance in the IAS-IPS, changed late night by the state government, has also fallen. At the same time, SP Jai Yadav has also been transferred. Dungarpur SP Jai Yadav has been sent as SP in CID CB. He will now be replaced by Kalu Ram Rawat, DCP, Jodhpur Commissionerate. Collector Kanaram has been sent as Joint Chief Executive Officer in the State Health Assurance Agency.

Update @ 9.20 Am: 11 IAS transfers late in the state

Major changes were made in the state on Monday night by the Rajasthan government. Under this, the state government also transferred 11 IAS and IPS officers of DG range. It includes many big names including BL Soni and Rajiv Dasot.

Update @ 9.00 Am: Third phase voting in state panchayat elections today

Polling for the third phase of the ongoing panchayat elections in the state will be held on Tuesday. Under this, elections will be held for three panchayat committees in the capital Jaipur, including Kotputli and Jamavaramgarh. 1,27,651 voters of Jamwaramgarh will elect their government. There will be elections in 35 gram panchayats.