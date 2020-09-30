Important case will be heard in Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday in the state. In the High Court, the court will hear about the collection of fees in private schools. At the same time, the government is also seen active in the corona awareness. The government is planning to conduct an awareness campaign for the corona rescue from October 2 for this.

Update @ 11.00 Am: DB Gupta will retire as CM advisor today

State’s senior IAS officer DB Gupta will retire as the advisor to CM on Wednesday. Gupta, a 1983 batch, was removed from the post of chief secretary by the state government three months ago and posted as advisor to the CM. It is believed that Gupta can be appointed as Chief Information Commissioner after retirement. In the decade and a half, Gupta was the first chief secretary to serve as chief secretary for more than two years.

Update @ 10.00 Am: Hearing on fees of private schools today

The Rajasthan High Court will hear on Wednesday the appeal of the state government and parents in the matter of collection of fees of private schools in the state. The bench of CJ Inderjit Mahanti will take its important decision in this matter. Let me tell you that before this, the court had postponed the hearing till September 30. Earlier, the court had ordered private schools to charge 70 per cent.