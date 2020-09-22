To fight the Corona war in the state, CM Ashok Gehlot has decided to increase the number of oxygen beds in the hospitals of the state. At the same time, along with this, the candidates denied selection in the Assistant Recruitment Examination-2018 have also been given. Stay connected with us for every update of Rajasthan Pradesh.

Update @ 10.20 Am: Increased number of Junior Assistant posts

CM Gehlot has decided to create 603 additional posts for the candidates deprived of selection in Junior Assistant Recruitment Examination-2018, giving special gifts to the youth of the state during the Corona period. This will enable many new people to get jobs.

Update @ 10.10 Am: Travel in low floor in Jaipur cheaper

The fares of buses in Jaipur city have been rescheduled by Jaipur City Transport Services Limited. The new fare rates have been approved, due to which it will now be cheaper to travel in low floor buses in Jaipur.



Update @ 10.00 Am: Applications for CHO recruitment will now be on 23 September

In view of the problems of the candidates remaining in the last day on Monday, the date of online application for contractual CHO recruitment has been increased from 21 September to 23. Naresh Kumar Thakral, director of the National Health Mission, said that now applicants can apply till 11.59 pm on 23 September.

Updates @ 9.00 Am Housing Board to build houses for bureaucrats

On behalf of Rajasthan Housing Board, IPS and IAS have been decided to give the gift. Under this, the Housing Board will build 192 multi-storeyed flats for them in Pratap Nagar, capital Jaipur. The scheme is a self-funded scheme, which will be equipped with all facilities.