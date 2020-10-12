CM Ashok Gehlot will take an important decision on Monday regarding the agricultural laws brought by the central government. At the same time, the emphasis of meetings and preparations from both the Congress and the BJP has started appearing in the state regarding the civic elections. In the Karauli priest murder case, CM Gehlot has given the investigation to CID-CB.

Updates @ 9.30 AM:CM Gehlot’s meeting today

CM Gehlot will hold an important meeting today to speak out against the agricultural laws brought by the central government. In this meeting to be held at 4 pm, the situation of re-sending and enforcing the three Central Agricultural Laws will be discussed.

Updates @ 9. 20 AM: Preparations for municipal corporation elections in Rajasthan intensified

Preparations for the Municipal Corporation elections to be held on October 31 in the state have intensified. Where the BJP is going to many districts of the state to prepare the outline of the corporation elections. At the same time, the Congress is talking about appointing an observer to get feedback on the election. PCC Chief Dotasara says that we will take feedback from former officials too.

Update @ 9.00 AM: CID-CB will now investigate priest murder case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has now given the investigation to CID-CB in the case of burning of priest alive in Karauli. Simultaneously, another other accused in this case has been arrested by the police. Let me tell you, Gehlot has instructed to get the entire case investigated under the supervision of CID-CB Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma. At the same time, BJP has been accused of trying to give ethnic color to this incident.