As of 10.30 am Friday, 810 new cases of corona virus have been reported in Rajasthan. With this, the total number of Kovid-19 positive people in the state has increased to 1 lakh 10 thousand 283. According to the latest statistics of the medical department, there are now 18 thousand 282 active cases in Rajasthan and 8 corona infected have died from 8.30 am to 10.30 am on Thursday night. After this, now the death toll from Corona in the state has reached 1301.





A day earlier on Thursday, 14 more people died due to corona virus infection in the state, while the total number of infected people in the state had increased to 1,09,473 after 1793 new cases were reported. With this, the number of people who died of infection in the state increased to 1293. So far 305 had died due to corona virus infection in Jaipur, 129 in Jodhpur, 100 in Bikaner, 91 – 91 in Ajmer-Kota.

District wise information of Corona in Rajasthan 18 September 2020 (till 10:30 AM)



