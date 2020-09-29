In Rajasthan’s Dungarpur (dungarpur), the furore over the recruitment of unreserved posts of teachers has calmed down. Following the tense situation in the district, where the market was called for closure on Monday. On Tuesday, there is a possibility of opening of markets in Dungarpur on Tuesday.

Update @ 9.50 AM: Gehlot government may bring bill in opposition to Central Agricultural Law

The Congress has fully opened its front against the three agricultural ordinances brought by the central government in the country. Under this, the state government of Rajasthan is now planning to bring a bill against this law in the state assembly. The Rajasthan Congress is also continuously opposing this bill.

Update @ 9.50 AM: For the next two days rain in Rajasthan

Where in the country the monsoon is now visible from the farewell side. According to the Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon will give rain to Rajasthan before the departure. Therefore, there is a possibility of good rains in many districts of the state in the next two days.

Updates @ 9.50 AM in Dungarpur, markets will open from today

In Rajasthan, the fierce demonstrations demanding filling of vacant posts in teacher recruitment through ST class have now ended. Therefore, the market is expected to open here from Monday today. At the same time, the state government will try to find the miscreants with the help of drones. They will also be arrested. Though the atmosphere has calmed down, a heavy police force is still stationed there.

Update @ 9.30 AM: Rajasthan becomes first state to conduct elections in Corona era

On Monday, the State Election Commission has conducted elections in 974 gram panchayats of several districts in the state. During the Corona period, the villagers of the state voted at a record level to elect their government. Total 83.5 percent polling was done in the state, whereas 81.83 percent polling was done earlier.