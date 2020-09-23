In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, where today Jaipurites will get the gift of underground metro. At the same time, he will be heard in the high-profile Hotel Laxmi Vilas scam case in the Rajasthan High Court of the state. Here in the capital Jaipur Corona virus infection figures are setting new records every day. Stay connected with NBT online for every latest update of the state.



Update: @ 10.30 AM: Hearing on Arun Shourie’s petition in Laxmi Vilas case today

Former Union Minister Arun Shourie, accused in the Rajasthan High Court in the Hotel Laxmi Vilas scam case, will be heard today. In this hearing to be held on the bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta, advocates Pradeep Shah, Mahendra Singh Borawat and Ranjitsinh Chauhan will debate. Earlier on Tuesday, the hearing on various criminal plea 482 of Jyotsna Suri, Ashish Guha and Pradeep Baijal in this case was completed. The case will be heard through video conferencing only.

Update: @ 9.30 AM: Underground Metro will run today in the state

Citizens will get the gift of underground metro in the capital Jaipur today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate it. After this, the people of the city will be able to travel on the metro from 4 pm.

Update: Now @ 9.00 AM, 221 services will be online from March 30

CM Gehlot is looking serious to provide online facilities to the people of the state. In a review meeting of the Department of Information and Technology on Tuesday, he has instructed to complete 221 services by March 30 to provide convenience to the public at home.