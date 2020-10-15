A hearing will be held in the Rajasthan High Court on a major matter today. Former Union Minister Arun Shourie will appear in the Rajasthan High Court today in Hotel Laxmi Vilas case. Apart from this, preparations have now been intensified for the municipal corporation elections in the state. Where the competition to get tickets is now visible in the councilor candidates. At the same time, both parties are serious about this and are making new strategies.

Update @ 10.00 AM Union Minister and Arjun Meghwal will be in Rubroo today

Arjun Meghwal, Union Minister and Jaipur Coordinator of Municipal Corporation Election, will meet the media on Thursday. In this press conference to be held at three o’clock, he will give information about the strategy of BJP’s municipal corporation election. The press conference will be held at the Bharatiya Janata Party State Office.

Update @ 9.30 AM: In-charge minister will go to districts today for feedback from Congress

Preparations have now been intensified to win the civic elections in the state. In-charge ministers will be sent to districts today for feedback from the Congress. After this, the Congress will decide the strategy and distribute the ticket.

Update @ 9.00 AM Arun Shourie case hearing today

The famous Hotel Laxmi Vilas case will be heard in court on October 15. Apart from advocate Pradeep Shah, Mahendra Singh Borawat and Ranjitsinh Chauhan will also be on his side. Let me tell you that on October 14, a surety bond was presented on his behalf.