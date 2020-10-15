Update @ 10.00 AM Union Minister and Arjun Meghwal will be in Rubroo today
Arjun Meghwal, Union Minister and Jaipur Coordinator of Municipal Corporation Election, will meet the media on Thursday. In this press conference to be held at three o’clock, he will give information about the strategy of BJP’s municipal corporation election. The press conference will be held at the Bharatiya Janata Party State Office.
Update @ 9.30 AM: In-charge minister will go to districts today for feedback from Congress
Preparations have now been intensified to win the civic elections in the state. In-charge ministers will be sent to districts today for feedback from the Congress. After this, the Congress will decide the strategy and distribute the ticket.
Update @ 9.00 AM Arun Shourie case hearing today
The famous Hotel Laxmi Vilas case will be heard in court on October 15. Apart from advocate Pradeep Shah, Mahendra Singh Borawat and Ranjitsinh Chauhan will also be on his side. Let me tell you that on October 14, a surety bond was presented on his behalf.
