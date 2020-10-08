Amid the Corona crisis in the state, a decision will be taken by the Supreme Court of the country regarding the body elections in the state. For this, the SLP imposed by the Gehlot government will be heard in the Supreme Court today. Let me tell you that in this case, the High Court had rejected the application of the Gehlot government and directed to hold the municipal elections by 31 October. At the same time, the government had applied to postpone the election for six months citing Corona.

Update @ 9.40 AM: Dungarpur – Udaipur violence case investigation to Home Secretary

Recently, the government has shown seriousness in the violence spread in Dungarpur-Udaipur for giving jobs to unreserved positions in teacher recruitment in the state. In this case, the investigation has now been given to the Home Secretary in the Udaipur movement of Dungarpur.

Update @ 9. 20 AM: Number of corona infected in the state crosses 1.50

The number of corona infects in Rajasthan is continuously increasing. Now the figure of Corona positives in the state has crossed 1.5 lakh. The capital Jaipur has the highest risk of corona infection.

Update @ 9.00 AM: Decision in Supreme Court for the state today

There will be an important hearing on Thursday in the Supreme Court regarding the state elections. Under this, the Rajasthan High Court’s decision to hold elections for the new six municipal corporations of Jodhpur and Kota, including Jaipur, will be challenged.