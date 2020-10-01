In Rajasthan, now the unlock process is going to start. At the same time, the state government has also taken a big decision regarding the civic elections. After the recent decision by the Rajasthan High Court, the Gehlot government is now preparing to knock the door of the Supreme Court in this case.

Update 12.25 @pm: CM Gehlot gave a statement regarding the Hathras incident

CM Ashok Gehlot has given a statement by tweeting about the incident of Hathras gangrape which shakes the country. But he has described the rape case of two minor girls in Baran district of Rajasthan as unfortunate.

Update 11.25 @ Am: Ranambhaur and Sariska to open from today

In the country where the unlock-5 process started from October 1, now a big decision has been taken in the state on Thursday. Today, news has come to the delight of tourism and wildlife lovers in the state. Two big tiger reserves will be opened in the state today.

Update 10.25 @ Am: Gehlot government will go to Supreme Court

The state government will now challenge the Supreme Court in the Rajasthan High Court’s decision to hold the civic elections in the state by 31 October. According to the information received, the government has made up its mind in this regard. Also, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara and UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal have given hints about this.