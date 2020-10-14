Preparations for the elections to be held in the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in the state have intensified. Public information will be released by the State Election Commission for this on Wednesday. Also, the process of filling the election nominations will start from today itself. Talking about big updates at the same time, there will be a big change in Rajasthan Police and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). State police chief Bhupendra Yadav will step down today. RPSC will hold the post of chairman there. At the same time, ML Lathar will be made the new DGP.

Update @ 9.40 AM: Now you can travel in metro with tokens

With the smart card, now people will be able to travel with tokens in Jaipur Metro. Jaipur Metro administration has taken this decision in view of the festive season. The Jaipur Metro Administration will allow tokens to travel in the metro again from October 15. There will also be a facility to sanitize the tokens from the metro administration.

Update @ 9.30 AM: Preparations for Municipal Corporation elections from today

After the date is fixed by the State Election Commission, preparations for the formal election will begin today. The nomination process will also begin with the release of public information in this regard on Wednesday. Councilor posts of 560 wards can apply for nomination up to 19.

Update @ 9.00 AM: Bhupendra Yadav will retire today

Director General of State Police (DGP) Dr. Bhupendra Singh Yadav will leave his post on Wednesday. He has applied for VRS (Voluntary Retirement) since 20 November. Now Bhupendra Singh will be given the command as Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) chairman.