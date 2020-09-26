In the state of Rajasthan, in the midst of the corona threat, the state government is doing many things. Here the corona infection is spreading rapidly. Meanwhile, many important decisions are being taken by the government. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, the public has come out on the streets for teacher recruitment seats.



Update @ 10. 40 AM: CM will hold three important meetings regarding Corona management today

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold three important meetings on Saturday from the CM residence on the condition of corona infection. Discussions will be held with political parties including the opposition at 12 noon through video conferencing. After this, discussions will be held at 2 pm with various social organizations and social workers and at 5 pm with doctors, retired experts, operators of private hospitals.

Update @ 10.30 AM: Rajasthan can now have 100 people in place of 50

A major decision has been taken by the state government. Under this, the state government has now extended the unlock process, allowing 100 people to attend the event instead of 50. However, according to the order of the Home Department, everyone must follow the health protocol in the event.

Update @ 9.30 AM: Number of new Corona cases exceeded 2000 in the state

The figures for corona infection in Rajasthan are now declining. Now, the number of new corona infection cases has started to cross Go thousand. According to the last data, 2010 Corona have been found infected.

Update @ 9.00 AM: Dungarpur movement reaches Udaipur

Outrage has erupted after a case was registered against the candidates who were performing in Kankri Dungri for demanding the filling of 1167 unreserved posts from the ST category for teacher recruitment examination. Now the fire from Dungarpur movement has reached Udaipur. On Friday at 2 o’clock in the Kherwara of Udaipur district, there have been reports of sabotage, looting and arson.