In Rajasthan, the demand of filling the unreserved posts in teacher recruitment from ST candidates is not taking the name of stopping the violence in Dungarpur. For the third day in a row, the protesters also came together fiercely. On the other hand, the state has suffered a major political loss on Sunday.

Update @ 2. 40 PM: Students are giving JEE Advanced exam in the state

Apart from the country, students of various districts are giving the JEE Advanced exam on Sunday. This examination is being conducted in two innings. The examination center is also instructed to follow the corona health protocol.

Update @ 12. 40 PM: Former Union Minister Jaswant Sinha no more

Jaswant Singh, who has held several major positions in the Atal bihari vajpayee government, has now said goodbye to the world. While at the center, Singh held important ministries like finance, foreign and defense.

Update @ 10. 40 PM: Dungarpur nuisance case not stopping

The agitation in Kankri Dungri demanding the filling of 1167 unreserved posts of Teacher Recruitment Examination Re-2018 from the ST category is not taking the name of any time after three days. To control the situation, the state government has now sent four strong officers, including DG Crime ML Lathar, ACB ADG Dinesh MN, Jaipur Commissioner Anand Srivastava and Jaipur Rural SP Shankardutt Sharma. According to the information received, 3300 cases have been registered in this case so far.