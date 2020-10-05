After the Hathras incident, where in the state, CM Gehlot is continuously engaged in besieging the BJP. On the other hand, BJP will also conduct a statewide Halla Bol program on Monday to surround the government in the case of rape and female crime in Rajasthan. Under this program, the party’s public representatives, key officials and workers will perform and submit a memorandum to the collectors.

Update @ 12.00 AM: Rajasthan Police DGP Bhupendra Yadav said on the rape case

Bhupinder Yadav, the chief of Rajasthan Police, has also given a shocking statement in the rape case. He said that there are many reasons for rape, but it is surprising that cross rape cases are also increasing to settle property disputes or mutual disputes.

UPDATE @ 11.00 AM: Shout again for Gujjar agitation

The demand for reservation for Gujjar community is once again heard in the state’s recruitments. Regarding this, Colonel Kirori Baisla, convenor of Reservation Conflict Committee has also given clear signals to the government. A mahapanchayat has been convened at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur on 17 October to outline the movement.

Update @ 10.00 AM: BJP will submit memorandum under Halla Bol program

In the state today, the BJP will work to surround the government on Monday. Under this, there will be a Halla Bol program, in which several senior leaders including party workers will submit memorandum to the district collectors.