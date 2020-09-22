Jaipur: On Monday, 16 more people died due to corona virus infection in Rajasthan, while a record 1892 new cases were reported. After the new cases, the total number of infected in the state has increased to 1,16,881. Officials said that up to six o’clock on Monday evening, 16 more deaths have occurred due to corona virus infection in the state in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll has now increased to 1352.

So far, 311 deaths have been reported due to corona virus infection in Jaipur, 133 in Jodhpur, 103 in Bikaner, 96 in Ajmer, 94 in Kota, 75 in Bharatpur. He told that a total of 97,284 people have been cured of Corona virus infection so far in the state. 18,245 patients are under treatment in the state

Most cases in Jaipur

In new cases, 389 in Jaipur, 324 in Jodhpur, 110 in Pali, 105 in Udaipur, 98 in Bhilwara, 92 in Alwar, 85 in Bikaner, 79 in Ajmer, 75 in Jalore, 70 in Kota, 47 in Bharatpur, 42 in Nagaur. , Tonk contains 40 newly infected.

More than 54 lakh corona infected in the country

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, now the total number of corona infected in the country has increased to 54 lakh 87 thousand 580. Of these, 87,882 people have died. The number of active cases is 10 lakh 3 thousand and 43 lakh 96 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection. According to ICMR, a total of 643 million sample tests of corona virus have been done till 20 September.

