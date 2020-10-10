After the incident of burning the priest alive in Karauli district of Rajasthan, where the politics is increasing about it. Meanwhile, the family of the priest has refused to perform the last rites of the family. According to the information received, the family demands that they be allotted land. Also, after this murder, a child from his family should be given a job. Here after this shocking incident, the state has crossed the politics. However the police have arrested the main accused of the murder.



Continuation of state leaders’ visit to Karauli

In this case of burning the priest alive, he has created a stir in the politics of the state. Where former CM Vasundhara Raje has strongly condemned the government in this matter. At the same time, Satish Poonia has constituted a three-member committee on behalf of the BJP by bringing the Gehlot government in the circle of questions. On the other hand, the process of meeting the aggrieved family of top BJP state leaders is also going on. Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Dausa Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirori Lal Meena have also met the family.

Know what is the whole matter

Let us tell you that the case of the possession of temple land in Bukna village of Sapotra area of ​​Karauli district of Rajasthan took the life of a priest. Let us tell you that here a person named Kailash Meena had occupied this land by putting thatch on. So after this came to light, the priest of the temple disturbed the encroachers, then he sprinkled petrol and set the priest on fire, after which the priest died at 7 pm on Thursday during treatment at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur. However, the police have arrested the main accused Kailash Meena. The search for others continues.