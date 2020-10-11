Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ) has vacated several different posts of clerk and assistant. For this, a notification has been issued on hcra.nic.in. The notification has been released on hcra.nic.in.

Starting date for online application – 01 October 2020.

Last date of application – 01 November 2020

Last date for payment of application fee – 02 November 2020

Celery Scale: From Rs 20,800 per month to Rs 65,900 per month

worth

To apply for this post, you must be a graduate from a recognized university. Apart from this, you should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. There will be relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved classes. Age will be calculated until 1 January 2021.

How to apply

The application is to be made online through the website of Rajasthan High Court.

Click and read full notification