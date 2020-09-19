Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan High Court has released new dates for the application process for the recruitment of 1760 posts. Previously the application process for these recruits was to start from March 30 but due to corona virus infection and lockdown, the application date was postponed. Now applications can be applied for these recruitments from 1 October. The last date for online application is 1 November 2020 (5 pm). Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur has issued a notice on its official website https://hcraj.nic.in. The Rajasthan High Court will make appointments to the posts of Junior Judicial Assistant (Junior Judicial Assistant), Junior Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Clerk (Clerk) through this recruitment. These appointments will be made in the Rajasthan High Court and the State Legal Services Authority.

The online examination fee can be deposited from 1 October to 2 November 2020.

Details of posts

Junior Judicial Assistant – 268 Vacancy

Clerk Grade II – 08

Junior Assistant – 18

Clerk Grade II (District Court) Non TSP-1056

Clerk Grade II (District Court) TSP- 61

Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) Non TSP – 333

Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) TSP-16

Qualification (for all posts)

– Bachelor degree in a subject from a recognized university.

– Knowledge of working on the computer.

pay scale : 20,800 to 65,900 rupees.

Age Range

– Minimum 18 and maximum 40 years. Native people of Rajasthan at maximum age

Candidates will be given exemption as per government rules.

– Candidates from all sections of other states will be eligible to apply only under unreserved category.

Selection Process

– The selection of qualified candidates for these posts will be through written test and typing test. Passing in both is mandatory.

Written exam format

– This will be a total of 300 marks based on multiple choice questions. It will ask 50 questions and will get a maximum of two marks for each correct answer.

– The examination will consist of 100 (each subject) questions from Hindi, English and General Knowledge subjects. A time period of two hours will be given to complete the paper.

– To get to the next stage, it will be mandatory for the candidates to get 135 marks. Negative marking will not be done if the answer is incorrect.

Typing test

– A typing test of 100 marks will be taken on the computer. It has to be typed in English or English and Hindi at a speed of 8,000 depressions per hour.

– 50-50 marks have been set for speed and dexterity in the test. This test will be of 10 minutes.

Application fee

– Rs 500 is fixed for General, EWS, OBC and other state candidates.

– SC / ST category and Divyang of Rajasthan will have to pay 350.

– The fee has to be paid online through debit / credit card / net banking.

Online Apply: From October 1 Click on this link and apply

Application Process

Once the application process starts, candidates will be able to apply online by visiting hcraj.nic.in.