The Rajasthan High Court has pronounced the judgment in Hotel Laxmi Vilas case of Udaipur. The court has stayed the arrest warrant issued by the CBI. The petitioners have been ordered to appear before the court before October 8 to fill the surety bond of Rs 5 lakh. Without permission, the petitioners are prohibited from leaving the country. The notice has been issued to the Center and sought its response by October 15. The hotel has been granted an interim stay on the CBI court order appointing the receiver. At the same time, till the disposal of the case, the court has also prohibited the sale of property, leasing and giving shares to anyone. The next hearing in the case will be held on October 15.

The hearing on the miscellaneous criminal petition 482 of Jyotsna Suri, Ashish Guha and Pradeep Baijal filed in the court of Justice Dinesh Mehta on Tuesday related to the Laxmi Vilas Hotel in Udaipur. After which the court gave its verdict, in which it has stayed the arrest warrant issued by the CBI. The notice has been issued to the Center and sought its response by October 15. Many well-known lawyers of the country attended during this hearing. These included Harish Salve, PP Chaudhary, Mukul Rohatgi and RD Rastogi on behalf of the CBI.

The case was debated during a virtual hearing for about an hour. In which it was said that the CBI court cannot directly order the non-bailable warrant in this case. Because the case is 18 years old and after amendment in the Prevention of Corruption Act 1981 in the year 2018, a public servant under section 19 cannot be convicted without permission after retirement. It was also argued that in the disinvestment process in 2002, decisions were taken at the then Prime Minister level, so it is not right to accuse any one.

During the debate it was also revealed that Udaipur Collector has written a letter on behalf of CBI to make him a receiver that he does not have enough resources to run the hotel. In an hour-long debate, the court agreed that the non-bailable orders given by the CBI court be converted into bailable warrants. But for this, all the accused have to fill their bail bonds in the court. It was also demanded that the collector appointed by the CBI court be suspended.

