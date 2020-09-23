Highlights: Former Union Minister Arun Shourie gets relief in Hotel Laxmi Vilas scam

High court Justice Dinesh Mehta gets partial relief from court

Arrest warrant issued from CBI court converted into bailable warrant

Jodhpur

Rajasthan’s Udaipur-based Hotel Lakshmi Vilas (hotel laxmi vilas) sale day proved to be huge for Union Minister Arun Shourie on Wednesday. On Wednesday, while hearing the petition filed by him, Rajasthan High Court has converted the arrest warrant of the CBI court into a bailable warrant. Let us tell you that in this case, the CBI court (CBI court) had ordered to file a case against all the accused. Subsequently, Shourie and the other accused filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the CBI court’s decision. This decision has been given by the bench of High Court Justice Dinesh Mehta.

Further hearing will be held on October 15

According to the information received, the petition of other petitioners in this case will be heard. Also, by October 15, all the accused will have to present bailable sureties in the CBI court. Let us tell you that Advocate Pradeep Shah, Mahendra Singh Borawat and Ranjitsinh Chauhan are advocating the case. In this case, the favor of Arun Shourie was put before the court by Chakravarti Singh Rathore and Sabbir Khan Silavat. The court hearing was conducted through video conferencing. It is noteworthy that except for Shourie’s plea on Tuesday, the court heard the plea of ​​the other three petitioners, Jyotsna Suri, Ashish Guha and Pradeep Baijal, in which, like Shourie, the arrest warrant issued by all the CBI was stayed.

This is the case of Hotel Laxmi Vilas

It is alleged that between 1999-2002, Union Minister Arun Shourie and Disinvestment Secretary Pradeep Baijal have misused their position and damaged the government treasury in this deal. In 2002, the hotel, spread over 29 acres of the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), was sold by the government to Bharat Hotels Limited for Rs 7.52 crore. Let me tell you that it was also named among the most damaged ITDC’s 20-25 hotels.