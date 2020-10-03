Highlights: Rajasthan government issued a report card for 21 months of work

7 ministers of government released report card

Department wise work report released

According to the government’s booklet, 252 of the 501 promises were fulfilled

Work continues on 173 announcements

Jaipur

How is the government working in the state. At the same time, some of the promises made in the elections (Rajasthan chunav) by the state government were implemented, its report card was issued on the Gandhi Jayanti by the state government. A 21-month report card was issued by the government. Under this, a booklet was issued by the government, in which department-wise information was given. It states that out of 501 promises from the government, 252 have been fulfilled. At the same time, work is going on with 173 announcements.

CM Gehlot could not join

According to the information received, the first CM Ashok Gehlot was going to issue this declaration, but due to lack of health, this report card was issued by seven ministers of the government. It includes UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, PCC Chief and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara, Medical Minister Raghu Sharma, Jaldaya and Energy Minister BD. Kalla, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas were present. At the same time, state in-charge Ajay Maken was also connected through video conference.

Government counts major achievements

According to the information given by the government, in 21 months, the loans of 7692 crores of 20.50 lakh farmers have been forgiven, this work was started 10 days after coming to power.

– Farmers Welfare Fund of 2 thousand crores was created. Also, pension was provided to old farmers.

– Under the MNREGA scheme, agricultural work and land development works were added.

– Arrangements were made for a firm system for procurement of crops at the minimum support price.

– There will be no increase in electricity rates for agricultural connections for 5 years.

– The work of returning the closed schools was done by the Vasundhara government

– Under Mukhyamantri Free Medication Scheme, the number of free medicines including cancer, heart increased from 607 to 709.

Unemployment allowance was given at the rate of Rs 3000 and Rs 3500 per month under Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana.