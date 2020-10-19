Highlights: Number of corona infected started decreasing in the state now

The process of arrival of two thousand patients stopped daily

According to the statistics on Sunday, less than 2000 patients confirmed

Although there is a danger in the capital Jaipur right now

Jaipur

Continuation of the arrival of corona infected is going on in the state. New patients are coming out constantly. But the good thing is that now the number of corona positive patients has started decreasing in the state. The Sunday data also confirmed fewer than 2000 corona-infected patients. According to the last figures in Rajasthan, a total of new 1985 Corona positives were found. On Saturday, the figure was 1992. According to experts, now the number of positive cases is decreasing with the recovery rate increasing.

This is the report card of the districts of Rajasthan

In the state where the number of corona infections is seen to decrease. But the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur continue to have more than 300 corona infected. According to the data on Sunday, 382 have been found infected in Jaipur, 303 corona in Jodhpur. 93 in Ajmer, 35 in Alwar, 6 in Banswara, 2 in Baran, 24 in Barmer, 110 in Bharatpur, 26 in Bhilwara, 278 in Bikaner, 2 in Bundi, 22 in Chittorgarh, 75 in Churu, 44 in Dausa, Dholpur. In 10, 24 have been found in Dungarpur, 100 in Ganganagar, 18 in Hanumangarh, 9 in Jaisalmer, 70 in Jalore, 3 in Jhalawar, 6 in Jhunjhunu, and 7 in Karauli.

More than 2000 Corona patients arriving since September 25

Let us tell you that on September 25, 2010 Corona infected patients were found in the state. After this, the ever increasing figures were raising concern. But now the figures are gradually decreasing. Talking about the total cases of corona in the state, this number has increased to 173266. The number of accompanying dead has now risen to 1748. Of these, 13 new deaths have been confirmed. Talking about active cases, it is 21139.