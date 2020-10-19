Highlights: Open road for teacher recruitment in the state

Waiting for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REIT) is over

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara announced about the re-exam

Some sections will get a concession in marks to get eligibility for Reit

Jaipur

Unemployed people of the state are going to get big gifts. The wait for the recruitment of 10 lakh unemployed youth of Rajasthan for Rajasthan teacher has ended. The process for taking it will be started in the month of November by changing the rules of the REIT exam. The exam is proposed in February next year. In this regard, education minister Govind Singh Dotasara has given information.

Rajasthan: Good sign! Corona patients less than 2000 on the second day, the number is decreasing

Amendment process will be completed this month, some sections may get weightage

Let me tell you that according to the information received, the process of amending the rules is going on. The amendment will be completed this month. The release of the writ may be in November. According to Govind Singh Dotasara, there is a plan to give some sections a rebate in marks to get the entitlement to Reit. Reit may soon be completed by completing the necessary changes.

Weather update: Then the weather changes, rains in Jodhpur-Jaisalmer district, know what will happen next

Ret-artet weight can be increased

According to the information received, after the real exam results, the education department will start the process of recruitment of third class teacher for 31 thousand posts. This time the pattern of teacher recruitment has to change. Dotasara says that there will be no separate examination for this recruitment. Only the wattage will change. There is also a possibility of increasing the weightage of Re-Artet for merit of recruitment. Let us tell you that CM Gehlot had recently approved the recruitment of third class teachers for 31000 posts.