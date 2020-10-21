Highlights: Number of corona infected started decreasing rapidly in the state

The process of arrival of two thousand patients stopped daily

On Tuesday, the 2000 figure came to near 1800

But right now there is danger in the capital Jaipur

Jaipur

Now the graph of corona is fast falling in the state. The auspicious sign is that earlier where more than 2000 corona patients were being confirmed. That figure is now gradually decreasing. According to the data on Tuesday, 1897 corona cases have been confirmed in the state. Let us tell you that since September 25, more than 2000 corona cases were being confirmed continuously.

Most cases still in Jaipur

Even though the corona cases are fast decreasing in the state now, but if we talk about the capital Jaipur, then the maximum number of cases remains here. According to the last data, 386 corona infections have been confirmed in Jaipur. There are 233 in Jodhpur, 155 in Alwar, 148 in Bikaner, 121 in Ajmer, 102 in Udaipur, 101 in Sikar, 99 in Ganganagar, 90 in Nagaur, 90 in Kota, 74 in Kota, 70 in Bharatpur, 66 in Jhunjhunu, 43 in Jalore, Pali. 37 in Barmer, 28 in Churu, 18 in Hanumangarh, 17-17 in Dausa and Bhilwara, 12 in Sawai Madhopur, 10 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Rajsamand, 6-6 in Chittorgarh and Banswara, in Tonk, Dhaulpur and Bundi 5-5, 4-4 have been found in Pratapgarh and Jhalawar, 3 in Dungarpur, 1 in Karauli.

Recovery reached beyond 87%

Let us tell you that with the fall of the corona in the state, recovery is also fast. Although the figure of total positive cases in the state has reached 177123. Talking about the recovery rate, it has become 87.5%. The maximum recovery has been seen in the last seven days. 2,522 people recovered on Tuesday. Now the active case is 20,254.