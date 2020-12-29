Highlights: Corona slows down in Rajasthan

The number of corona patients also fell in the capital Jaipur

Now less than one thousand corona patients in the state

Jaipur

The number of new corona infection patients is decreasing in Rajasthan. Where the effect of winter is seen increasing in the state. At the same time, the decreasing number of corona cases is auspicious for the state. At the moment it can be said that Corona is now failing on every front. In such a situation, it can be hoped that soon the chain of Corona will break. On Monday, the figures of the capital Jaipur have also been very pleasant. Less than 100 corona were found infected here. However, the number crossed 100 in Jodhpur. Here Dholpur was such a district from where not a single corona positive patient was recorded today. A total of 798 new cases have been reported in the state on Monday.

Here is the report card of all the districts

Let us tell you that in the capital Jaipur, Jodhpur was ahead of Jaipur on Monday. Jodhpur received the maximum 100 corona positives in the state, while Jaipur received 76 new patients. Apart from this, Bhilwara 61, Kota 57, Alwar 52, Pali 41, Nagaur 40, Udaipur 39, Rajsamand 34, Dungarpur 30, Jalore 29, Ajmer 28, Bharatpur 27, Chittorgarh 27, Baran 18, Pratapgarh 17, Jhalwar 16, Banswara 14, 2 new corona positives have been recorded from Bundi 13, Jhunjhunu 12, Sikar 11, Jaisalmer 9, Bikaner 7, Sawaimadhopur 6, Churu 6, Barmer 5, Karauli 5, Sriganganagar 5, Tonk 5, Sirohi 4, Dausa 2, Hanumangarh.

Recovery of more than 1000 people in last 24 hours

Corona’s figures are quite pleasant for Dinsbar. At the same time, recovery is also happening rapidly in the state with the reduction of Matudar. In the last 24 hours, 1206 people of the state have recovered and reached home. At present, the total number of corona infections in the state has reached 305360. At the same time the figure of the dead has reached 2670 with the death of 6 people. At present there are 11157 active cases in the state.