Highlights: Statistics of all districts including Jaipur came below 100

Number of corona infected is also decreasing continuously in Jodhpur

Number of corona infected in the state is below 500

Jaipur

Good days are coming soon in the country and region. This is because the second day of the year has also been good in terms of corona. While the dry run on Saturday was successful in Rajasthan. On the same day, less than 500 new cases have been reported in the state. Let me tell you that this Saturday there has been a huge decrease in the number of patients of Corona. Talking about the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur, here too the figure has started to appear less than 100. Where previously the number of corona infected in the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur exceeded 300. At the same time, the figure has been reduced to more than 100. In such a situation, it can be hoped that soon the chain of Corona will break in the state. Also, the state will soon become corona free.

Mathematics of the number of corona infections

Corona has 82 in Jaipur, 49 in Kota, 44 in Jodhpur, 32 in Bhilwara, 28 in Nagaur, 23 in Rajsamand, 21 in Churu, 19 in Udaipur, 17 in Pali, 18 in Ajmer, 18 in Bundi, 12 in Baran, 11 in Jhalawar, 8 in Alwar, 8 in Dungarpur, 8 in Chittorgarh, 7 in Tonk, 6 in Bikaner, 6 in Sirohi, 6 in Jaisalmer, 5 in Banswara, 5 in Sri Ganganagar, 4 in Bharatpur, 4 in Sawai Madhopur, 3 new positives have been found in Barmer, 3 in Jhunjhunu, 3 in Karauli and 3 in Dhaulpur and 2 in Jalore and 2 in Pratapgarh.

Vaccine dry run successful at 19 centers in 7 districts of Rajasthan

Let us tell you that on 19 centers in 7 districts of the state, corona vaccination was tried on Saturday. During this dry run, protocols were given during and after vaccination at all centers. A total of 424 selected beneficiaries were vaccinated at the center. Here, the total number of infected people in the state has reached 309319. At the same time the figure of the dead has reached 2705 after the death of 5 people. At the same time 297819 have been recovered. The happy thing is that now the death rate is also decreasing. Talking about active cases, the figure is now 8795 in the state.