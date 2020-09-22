Increasing corona infection in the state is now rapidly taking people into their arms. Due to Corona virus infection, many senior leaders of the state are also taking it in their hands. According to the information received, the MLA from Tonk, Rajasthan and former health minister has died in Jaipur late last night due to Corona virus infection. He breathed his last at RUHS, Jaipur. Zakia was 71 years old.

Responsibility played in many positions

Let me tell you that Zakia was elected three times MLA from Tonk district. She has been the first woman MLA who has been elected three times from Tonk. Zakia, who stood as a candidate from Congress, has held the post of Medical Minister and Women and Child Development Minister in Rajasthan. Also known as senior Congress leader in Rajasthan.

CM Gehlot and Health Minister Raghu Sharma expressed condolences by tweeting

After the death of Zakia Inam, mourners across the state have received a lot of social media. A wave of mourning ran in Tonk assembly constituency. CM Ashok Gehlot and Health Minister Raghu Sharma have also condoled the tweet on his death. In his tweet, CM Gehlot has prayed to God for the courage to give grief to the bereaved family.