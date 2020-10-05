Highlights: Minister Ashok Chandna arrives in Dausa district of Rajasthan

Ashok Chandna rally in Gurjar majority area

Dausa arrived on Monday after getting charge of Dausa district

The same looks as the late Rajesh Pilot and former PCC Chief Sachin Pilot

Dausa

In the state where there have been indications about playing bugle on one side of Gurjar movement (gurjar andolan). Meanwhile, Ashok Chandna, the youth minister of the Gehlot government, reached Dausa on Monday. It is noteworthy that many matters are being extracted regarding his stay in Dausa. Let me tell you that this was Ashok Chandna’s first visit as Minister in charge of Dausa today after getting charge of Dausa district. So when the convoy of the minister in charge entered the border of Dausa district for the first time, the old political picture was once again refreshed. It is notable that when the convoy of late Rajesh Pilot used to come to Dausa. Then there were dozens of Lavajama with them. After Rajesh Pilot, this feature was seen in Sachin Pilot, a large number of vehicles and his supporters were seen in his convoy. On the other hand, the picture also appeared on Monday during the visit of the in-charge minister Ashok Chandna to Dausa.

That’s why Dausa was given the responsibility of Chandna

Let me tell you that after the tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the political equation of Dausa district was not visible in Gehlot’s favor. Hence, Ashok Chandna was appointed in charge of Dausa for fear of dropping the Gujjar vote bank in order to change the charge. At the same time, Chandna, who arrived as the minister in charge for the first time, was greeted with long condolences by the supporters on the Dausa border, while the minister in charge also received the welcome in the pilot style. During this period, he was accompanied by MLA Murari Lal Meena, Bandikui MLA GR Khatana and Mahawa MLA Om Prakash Hoodla, along with several public representatives and collector Piyush Samaria, SP Manish Aggarwal and many other officials. There were two ministers, three MLAs and top officers of the district were present.

Made people aware of corona rescue

During the program in Dausa, during this period, the ministers also distributed masks to the people, passers and shopkeepers around Gandhi Square after offering flowers in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait. During this, ministers Ashok Chandna and Mamta Bhupesh appealed to the people to apply masks regularly for one month, so that the corona chain could be broken. Also, corona infection can also be prevented. During this, the ministers also appealed to the people to get the masks into habit. However, in this event, the social distance was broken. The purpose of the message that the program was organized here was lost in this crowd. People forgot the social distance in the course of welcoming the leader who came there and was photographed with the minister. At the same time, Corona was seen saying about keeping the guide line, but he himself could not be seen doing the cradle.

Heavy police force was deployed

It is worth mentioning that during the political crisis in the state recently, people of Minister Ashok Chandna had been in the pilot group. Two MLAs from Dausa stayed in the pilot faction. In such a situation, the pilot supported Congress Gurjar Ashok Chandna in Dausa. Due to this, heavy police jabta was deployed there. Here Mamta Bhupesh also appeared in police security in his programs.

Chandna said – I will jump in the well, will you also jump

In Dausa, Chandna erupted at the question of not having social distancing in Chandna’s programs. He reversed the fact that there was no social distance in the programs and started teaching social distancing lessons to media personnel only. At the same time, he said that I will jump in the well, will you also jump? Let us tell you that since the morning, during the reception of the minister, even the social distance was torn apart, but when the Corona Guidelines were questioned, the minister himself started commenting on the media instead of talking about blowing the social distance.

Will talk to committee leaders

During this, Minister Ashok Chandna also discussed the committee formed for reservation in MBC category. Under this, he talked about acting as a bridge between MBC Reservation Conflict Committee and the government. He also said that soon the leaders of the Reservation Conflict Committee will also be talked about in this whole matter. Also, all aspects will be discussed in depth.