Highlights: Corona infection is spreading rapidly in the state

Rajasthan High Court has also come under the grip of Corona

Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty has also been infected with Corona

Only the necessary cases will be heard from the VC, the court ordered

Jaipur

How is the danger of corona increasing in the state. You can understand this with this. Now that the Rajasthan High Court has also kept in mind the increasing transition, it has been directed that from 21 September to 1 October, the High Court will hear the most important cases through VC. For this, the time has been decided from 10.30 am to 1 pm by the court.

If the lawyers do not take root from VC, then action will not be taken

As per the order of the Registrar General of the High Court, it has been said that if the concerned Advocates are not able to join the VC during the Navigation of Cases, then in such a case no contrary order will be given in their case. In this 39-point guideline, instructions have been given to sanitize the High Court premises and the staff and public prosecutors present to follow the health protocol.

Law students and interns will not have entry

Let me tell you that in the issued guidelines, the personal presence of the accused in the appeal and revision has been exempted. The admission of law students and interns in the High Court will also be banned. There will be no such events in the High Court premises during which there is a crowd gathering. No person shall be allowed entry into the masked High Court premises.

Chief Justice Monhati has also arrived Corona positive!

Let us tell you that both Jaipur and Jodhpur benches of Rajasthan High Court have witnessed the threat of Corona. Under this, several personnel have been reported to be corona positive. At the same time, on August 15, during the program in the court premises, Corona also caught Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty. However, the condition of his being corona positive was not clear.