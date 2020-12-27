Highlights: Farmers demonstrated on National Highway

Bharatpur

The impact of the nationwide agitation by farmers against agricultural laws is now being seen in many states including Delhi. The peasant movement is seen to be expanding. The latest case is that on Sunday, farmers protested on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway against agricultural laws near Saver Tirahe, shouting slogans against the central government. During this time, the police system was also set up to maintain peace and keep the traffic smooth. The administration also showed an alert during this time. The farmers returned from the highway after the officials explained during the protest.

Let us tell you that the efforts being made by the farmers to encircle the National Highways have started showing effect. In the same sequence, farmers were warned to block NH (national highway) here. After this, the police force reached in large numbers. Meanwhile, the farmers came on the National Highway and staged a protest against the Central Government regarding the agricultural laws.

On the other hand, the farmers started protesting and shouting slogans on the National Highway. Started jamming. However, after the police officers explained, the matter was resolved.

According to the information received, during the protests being organized by the farmers on Sunday, the farmers agreed, but the farmers are staying near the highway with their demands. Farmer leader Manudev Cincini said that the central government is forcibly imposing black laws on the farmers, while the farmers are opposing it. He said that the farmers’ movement will continue till the central government withdraws these laws. Rural CO Hariram Meena said that at present, there was no jam and peace was maintained.